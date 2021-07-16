'Will Bring Media Under Control': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai's Comments Sparks Controversy

Tamil Nadu BJP's newly-appointed state chief K Annamalai said that he can bring media under control within six months, triggering massive controversy.

Before taking the oath as BJP state president, he organised a roadshow from Coimbatore to Chennai. During the roadshow, while addressing the party supporters, he made the comment. He is expected to take charge on Friday, July 16, at the party headquarters in Chennai.

'Ex-BJP Chief Is I&B Minister'

"Do not worry if the media is spreading lies about us (the BJP). In the coming next six months, we can bring the media under our control, take them over... you don't worry about anything," said Annamalai, according to The Hindu.

To substantiate that claim, he said that the former BJP chief, L Murugan, was handling the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and all media would come under him.

State IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, while condemning Annamalai's comments, said that the media should work independently and not be favourable to one party.

People Gather During Roadshow



Though Annamalai claimed that COVID-19 protocol was followed, people in large numbers gathered to greet the former IPS officer, violating the social distancing norms and COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The state has extended the lockdown till July 19 and banned cultural and political events in the state.

In August 2020, six months ahead of the state elections, when Annamalai joined BJP, the Coimbatore Police had booked, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, several BJP cadre for not following the COVID guidelines.

Annamalai's appointment as the president comes after former BJP chief L Murugan was elevated as Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the central government.

Also Read: New Life For Lake: Bengaluru Citizens Recreate Water Channel Lost To Encroachments



