All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Who Is Shweta Singh, The Prime Accused In Bulli Bai Controversy

Image Credits: Apkresult, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Who Is Shweta Singh, The Prime Accused In 'Bulli Bai' Controversy

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  6 Jan 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

18-year-old Shweta Singh was arrested from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on January 4 for being the prime accused in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform. A total of four arrests have been made in the case so far, including the app's creator Neeraj Bishnoi.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

At least four individuals have been arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai app case which had listed hundreds of Muslim women for 'auction'.

Niraj Bishnoi, arrested on Thursday, January 5, is apparently the main conspirator. Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat and a second-year B.Tech student attending college in Bhopal, is also the creator of the "Bulli Bai" app on the platform GitHub as well as the main account holder on Twitter.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, January 4, arrested an 18-year-old girl, Shweta Singh from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district for being the prime suspect in connection with the case. A 21-year-old engineering student, Vishal Kumar Jha, was earlier arrested from Bengaluru.

Mayank Rawal (21), who is reportedly another conspirator, was arrested from Uttarakhand.

On January 1, photos of several Muslim women including journalists, students, social workers were posted on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform without their consent to conduct a virtual 'auction'. The controversy has created massive outrage among the masses.

Who Is Shweta Singh?

Shweta has lost both her parents. She had lost her mother to cancer and later her father also succumbed to COVID-19 last year. She has an elder sister who is a commerce graduate, while her younger sister and brother are school students. The accused was preparing for her engineering entrance examinations, India Today reported.

The teenager used to run a fake Twitter handle with the name JattKhalsa07 and used to upload hate posts and objectionable content. People associated with her followed the same ideology as her.

Shweta was allegedly working on the instructions of her friend based in Nepal. Sources from the investigating team said that the preliminary information gathered from her revealed that a Nepal national, identified as Giyou, was commanding her regarding the activities to be carried out on the app. Police are probing his role and others involved in the crime.

After she was taken into custody, Mumbai Police officials sought a transit remand till January 5. Shweta's name was revealed by Vishal Kumar, who was earlier arrested in Bengaluru. Kumar claimed that he was in touch with the girl, who was also connected with people working on the posts and activities on the 'Bulli Bai' app.

The officials are also probing Vishal's role in the Sulli Deals incident, which came to light earlier in 2021. An average engineering student, Vishal's role was to edit pictures of women from a particular community and then upload them on the app.

It is also being probed whether the accused girl created the application or was helped by another person.

Javed Akhtar Stirs Controversy

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, while expressing his views on the case, urged people to forgive her as the young girl reportedly lost her parents to cancer and COVID-19 recently.

He took to his Twitter handle to ask netizens to show compassion and forgive the girl.


Also Read: Ganjam Becomes Odisha's First District To Be Free Of Child Marriages

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Shweta Singh 
Bulli Bai App Case 
Bulli Bai controversy 
Mumbai Police 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X