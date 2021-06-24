Trending

WHO 'Identifies Concerns' at Sputnik V Manufacturing Plant in Moscow

The organization raised concerns about monitoring and filling of vaccines, which the manufacturing company, Pharmstandard Ufa, said the issues have been addressed.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   24 Jun 2021 9:20 AM GMT
Writer : Nishit Navin | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
WHO Identifies Concerns at Sputnik V Manufacturing Plant in Moscow

Picture credit: ANI

World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday said that it found problems at a Sputnik V production plant in Moscow. The organization said it noticed issues in monitoring and control of aseptic operation and filling of the vaccine.

"Identified concerns with the implementation of an appropriate Environmental Monitoring Program to monitor and control the aseptic operation and filling of Gam-COVID-Vac," WHO said according to Hindustan Times.

The public health organization inspected four Sputnik V manufacturing sites in Russia. The concern was raised in a report filed after the visit to the Pharmstandard Ufa Vitamin Plant in Ufa, from May 31 to June 4.

Company Says Issues Fixed

Pharmstandard Ufa said that WHO officials only raised concerns over four technical issues related to problems in one of the filling lines, Livemint reported. All the issues, the company said, have been addressed.

"WHO interim inspection did not identify any critical issues with the actual vaccine's production, quality, clinical studies, possible side effects, nor with the double quality output control by both the Gamaleya Institute and the Russian health regulator," said Pharmstandard-UfaVITA.

According to AFP, WHO also identified concerns in data integrity and testing results from monitoring during manufacturing and quality control.

Sputnik V Is Seeking WHO's Emergency Use Listing

The vaccine produced by the Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund is seeking WHO's approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). At present, WHO has approved six vaccines for global Emergency use. These are AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

EUL inclusion would mean Sputnik V becomes a part of the global vaccine alliance COVAX.

Sputnik V and India's Dr Reddy's laboratories deal

The Russian vaccine has been given a nod for emergency use in India. Dr Reddy's Laboratories has signed a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund that allows the company to sell 250 million doses of the vaccine in the country.

Dr Reddy's has received three million doses of Sputnik V so far, according to Business Standard.

Also Read: Karnataka's Excess Death Toll Almost Six Times Of Official Numbers

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Nishit Navin

Nishit Navin

Remote Intern

I have lived in 7 cities across India. I completed my graduation with a triple major in English, Journalism, and animation. Currently, I am doing my master's in journalism from SIMC, Pune.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian