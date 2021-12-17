All section
When Rape Is Inevitable, Lie Down & Enjoy It: Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar

Photo Credit: ANI

'When Rape Is Inevitable, Lie Down & Enjoy It': Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka,  17 Dec 2021 10:09 AM GMT

After facing massive backlash on his controversial comment in the assembly, Ramesh Kumar took to Twitter to apologize and stated that he will choose his "words carefully henceforth".

"When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it", these are the words of the senior Congress MLA and former Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, which he blurted out in the Karnataka assembly, stroking controversy on Friday (December 17). However, the laughing response by the current speaker and legislator's are more startling.

Where Did It All Start?

The insensitive and sexist remark came when MLA's present in the assembly began to demand time from the speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to have a discourse upon crop loss.

When the issue of crop loss prolonged as more members of the assembly put forth their opinions on the matter an exasperated Kageri said his position was like someone who is compelled to enjoy an adverse situation when it is forced on one, reported The Times of India.

However, Ramesh Kumar in his response to Kengari stated, "There's a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it!"

Ramesh Kumar Apologizes After The Resentful Remark

Words hurt much more than physical pain, and they can't be taken back. However, hurting sentiments and apologizing for it is not new in politics.

After facing backlash on his viral video of a controversial comment in the assembly, Ramesh Kumar apologizes on Twitter.

"I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about "Rape!" My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark!" Kumar said in a tweet.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Stays Ban On Cross-Gender Massages In National Capital

