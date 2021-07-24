West Bengal: Doctor, Nurses Attacked By Patient's Family For Referring To Another Hospital; 5 Arrested

A doctor and two nurses of a primary health centre in West Bengal were allegedly beaten up by the family members of the patients for referring them to another hospital. Reportedly, the members were under the influence of alcohol.

The Incident

The incident was reported on Thursday, July 22, from the Murshidabad district, where the patient, identified as Rina Begum, was rushed to a Shaktipur Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) after she complained of severe respiratory problems.

The 53-year-old patient's oxygen saturation levels were also dropping, and she had high blood pressure.

After a preliminary check-up, the staff referred her to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) the same evening. The centre did not have the required medical facilities to treat the patient, Hindustan Times reported.

The family members refused and demanded they treat her at the care centre, as her condition was worsening, and the district medical college was around 35 -40km away.

Later, when the staff said it was conveyed it was essential to shift her to the hospital, the members attacked them and vandalised the properties.

One of the nurses, Radharani Dey, sustained severe injuries in her abdomen. She had recently undergone a Caesarean delivery and had fresh stitches.

Family Claims Otherwise

According to one of the patient's relatives, Torabuddin Sheikh said that Begum's condition was critical when they got her to the hospital. They demanded the staff to treat her at the centre, assuring she would be shifted the following day. But they were allegedly pressured to shift her right away.

The police arrested five people in connection with the case. Sheikh claimed the patient never received any treatment and called the arrest unjust.

