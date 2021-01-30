Bengal Top Cop Who Arrested BJP Workers For "Goli Maro" Slogans Quits

An Inspector General-rank officer in Bengal resigned on January 29, just days after he ordered the arrest of three BJP workers for "Goli Maro...(shoot the traitors)" slogans raised at a roadshow.

Humayun Kabir, the police commissioner of Chandannagar near Kolkata, quit citing "personal reasons". "There are reasons for my resignation that I will share after a few days. Let me first be released from service," he later told the media.

The sudden resignation has sparked speculations about his possible entry into politics, NDTV reported.

The senior cop was to retire on April 30 and could have sought an extension, however, he decided to quit as of January 31.

The BJP had accused Kabir of favouring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress as he wanted the party to field his wife in the upcoming Bengal election.

However, reports claim Kabir had fallen out of favour with the CM for "moving close to the BJP".

The cop had also reportedly made some politically controversial comments at a public event in December where he complained about the backward state of the minority community in Bengal.

On January 21, three BJP supporters who shouted the infamous "Goli Maro" slogan at a rally were arrested for allegedly attempting to incite violence.



Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy called the arrests "a completely police matter and the party had no hand in it".



The arrests raised questions because supporters of the Trinamool Congress, who had shouted a tweaked version of the same slogan on the streets of Kolkata a day before, were not arrested.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal police has appointed Gaurav Sharma, a joint commissioner with the Kolkata Police as the Chandannagar police chief, replacing Humayun Kabir.

