West Bengal: All 77 BJP MLAs To Have Central Security Cover

The central paramilitary forces are providing security cover to all the newly elected 77 BJP MLAs in West Bengal, in a view of potential threats to them.

According to multiple news reports, the members of the legislative assembly will be secured by armed commandos of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Considering a report prepared by central security agencies and the inputs from a high-level fact-finding team of officers that were sent to the state by the union ministry in the wake of post-poll violence, the ministry has granted this security cover to the MLAs, reported The Week.

According to the report, sixty-one MLAs out of the 77 will be covered under the lowest ''X'' category and the commandos will be drawn from the CISF, as per fresh orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The rest are either enjoying the central security cover or will be covered under the next higher category of ''Y''.

Fifty-year-old Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is already a ''Z'' category protectee of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"These persons face a potential threat in the wake of post polls scenario in the state and hence they need to be secured," a senior officer said.

A number of other candidates, including some turncoats, who contested the assembly polls from the BJP ticket will also continue to have the central security cover for some more time.

While TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed the government in the state, the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) has turned a main opposition party in the state, winning 77 seats in the 294-member House in the recently concluded polls.

Also Read: GST Waiver On COVID-19 Vaccine, Drugs Will Make Them Costlier: FM Sitharaman