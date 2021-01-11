Watch: Ink Hurled At AAP MLA Somnath Bharti In Rae Bareli, Accused Detained

An unidentified person threw ink at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti while he had gone to inspect the government schools in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. In a video, shared by one of the Twitter users, the minister was seen with inked face and was having a conversation with police. This video later went viral on Twitter. The accused has been arrested.

#WATCH | Ink spattered on Somnath Bharti, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi's Malviya Nagar, in Raebareli

(NOTE: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/zAr9eXAEGQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2021

In the video, the person can be seen standing along with Bharti and others. Bharti, who is on a tour of Uttar Pradesh, was coming out of his guest to visit a hospital when the police stopped him after which an altercation between the police and Bharti took place.



As soon as Bharti says, "Yogi toh jayega, likhwalo mujhse (Yogi Adityanath will have to go, I assure you) a youth standing near him took out something, which appeared like a pen, and threw black ink on Bharti. Chants supporting Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath can also be heard in the video soon after the ink attack.



Ink thrown on AAP leader Somnath Bharti in Rae Bareli, UP, Somnath Bharti said In Front Of Police, Yogi's death is sure.



"Sick Mentality Of AAP"



pic.twitter.com/jwh4WkMMpE — Aayush Dubey (@ModifiedAayush) January 11, 2021

Bharti was later detained by Amethi police for making objectionable remarks against the Uttar Pradesh government's health services.



