Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky & The Spirit Of Ukraine Share Title For Time Magazines 2022 Person Of The Year

Image Credits: Wikipedia, TIME

The Logical Indian Crew

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky & 'The Spirit Of Ukraine' Share Title For Time Magazine's 2022 Person Of The Year

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

Others/World,  8 Dec 2022 12:28 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Whether one is filled with optimism or terror as one watches the war for Ukraine, "Volodymyr Zelensky galvanized the world in a way we haven't seen in decades", Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal stated.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been defiantly resisting the Russian invasion for almost a year, was chosen as Time magazine's 2022 Person of the Year on Wednesday along with 'The spirit of Ukraine'. According to Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, 'The spirit of Ukraine' was epitomised by the many people who battled surreptitiously inside and outside for the country.

Recognising Ukraine's Resistance To Russian Invasion

Felsenthal described Zelensky's choice to stay in Kyiv and unify his nation despite the ongoing war as "fateful", adding that this year's pick was "the most clear-cut in memory". Iranian demonstrators, China's president Xi Jinping, and the US Supreme Court were among the other candidates.

To motivate fellow citizens, Zelensky has given several speeches, stood on the frontlines, and recently rejoiced in the streets of Kherson with the locals as Ukraine forced Russia out of the vital southern city. Whether one is filled with optimism or terror as one watches the war for Ukraine, "Volodymyr Zelensky galvanized the world in a way we haven't seen in decades", Felsenthal added, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Zelensky and 'The spirit of Ukraine', which Felsenthal claimed was personified by the countless individuals inside and beyond the nation who fought covertly, including regular people like chefs and surgeons, share the 2022 title. 'The spirit of Ukraine', he said, included those Ukrainians who "fought behind the scenes" and lived all over the world. This includes individuals like Yuliia Payevska, a doctor captured and held captive by Russia for three months, and Ievgen Klopotenko, a cook who fed hundreds of Ukrainians at no cost.

The U.S. media outlet Politico also named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the most influential person in Europe on December 7.

Netizens React To Cover

In a matter of a few years, Zelensky's unexpected professional path propelled him from a comedy performer to a wartime president. At the age of 41, he was elected president of Ukraine in April 2019. He had previously worked as an actor, appearing in romantic comedies and co-founding a lucrative TV production firm. Zelensky succeeds Elon Musk as Time Person of the Year in 2021. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, was named Time Person of the Year in 2007.

Twitter users applauded the magazine's pick, claiming that his leadership skills during the crisis were commendable. "Time magazine did an amazing job naming Volodymyr Zelensky the 2022 Person of the Year, and there's no one more deserving than him; His exemplary crisis leadership is worth applauding. A big congrats to him, & wishing Ukrainians nothing but the best. Hopefully, the war ends soon", wrote one user.

The K-pop group Blackpink was designated Time's Entertainer of the Year for 2022, and women in Iran were titled the magazine's 2022 Heroes of the Year.


Also Read: European Parliament Designates Russia A 'State Sponsor Of Terrorism', 494 Members Vote In Favour

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Volodymyr Zelensky 
Time Magazine 
2022 
Person of the Year 
Ukraine 
Russia-Ukraine 

X
X