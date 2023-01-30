After Photo Of Garbage In Vande Bharat Express Goes Viral, Railway Minister Shares Video Of Trains Being Cleaned
India, 30 Jan 2023 3:21 PM GMT
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video on Twitter showing a train employee collecting empty plastic bottles and other trash from each passenger's seat.
A day after an IAS officer posted a video showing trash strewn on the floor of the Vande Bharat Express, the railways minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, urged people to implement the cleanliness procedures in the trains on Sunday.
He posted a video on Twitter showing a train employee collecting empty plastic bottles and other trash from each passenger's seat.
'Cleaning Procedure As Used In Flights'
The concerned personnel were also given orders by the minister to change the cleaning procedures used in these trains.
He emphasised using the cleaning procedure used on aeroplanes. A waste collection bag will be moved throughout the coach during this operation, and passengers will be asked to place any litter they see in the bag.
This occurred the day after a photograph of a coach's filthy floor from a Vande Bharat Express train went viral on social media. On Twitter, the image was extensively shared along with comments decrying the littering.
Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains.
आपका सहयोग अपेक्षित है। https://t.co/oaLVzIbZCS pic.twitter.com/mRz5s9sslU
Post That Started It All
As per a photo shared by Twitter Handle EPanchajanya on Saturday (January 28), the floor of the Vande Bharat Express coach was littered with trash, including used food containers, plastic bags, and empty bottles.
Citizens and Twitterati were quick to pass comments about passengers not being able to follow basic hygiene. They even blamed the railway officials for not deploying necessary staff to clean the train floors and deliver clean facilities.
गंतव्य पर पहुंचने के बाद वन्दे भारत ट्रेन की स्थिति। pic.twitter.com/YSF6zZmXX0
Netizens React To New Procedure
