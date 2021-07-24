Trending

Now Pay More To Keep Your Old Cars: All About Vehicle Scrappage Policy

The vehicle scrappage policy introduced by the government aims to replace old vehicles from Indian roads.

Navya Singh (Senior Video Journalist) 
India   |   24 July 2021 3:50 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao A S | Creatives : Navya Singh

The vehicle scrappage policy introduced by the government aims to replace old vehicles from Indian roads.

While the policy is a step forward to phase out unfit vehicles and reduce pollution, there is also growing criticism against the policy as it expects people to pay more to keep their old vehicles.

In this episode of Fact Of The Matter, The Logical Indian's Navya Singh brings you all about the vehicle scrappage policy.

Contributors

Writer
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Senior Video Journalist

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Kishan Rao A S

Kishan Rao A S

Associate Manager, Growth and Expansion

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Senior Video Journalist

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

