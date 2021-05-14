Trending

While Developed Countries Procure Enough Vaccines, India Deals With COVID Crisis

By August 2020, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union had purchased 150 million, 400 million, and 800 million doses, respectively, while vaccine research was still going on.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   14 May 2021 2:12 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-05-14T19:53:50+05:30
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
While Developed Countries Procure Enough Vaccines, India Deals With COVID Crisis

Representational Image

As the world fights Covid-19, developed countries have the resources to obtain more vaccines than developing countries.

In India, the struggle for procuring oxygen still continues and many parts of the country still lack adequate healthcare facilities to treat COVID infected patients.

By August 2020, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union had purchased 150 million, 400 million, and 800 million doses, respectively, while vaccine research was ongoing. The inequality has been labelled "vaccine apartheid" by activists.

While one out of every four people in developed countries has received a vaccine, just one out of every 500 people in developing countries has, meaning the death rate continues to rise as the virus spreads. According to a global partnership led by Oxfam and Amnesty International, "rich nations representing just 14% of the world's population have bought up 53% of all the most promising vaccines so far." Rich countries have purchased all of Moderna's doses and 96% of Pfizer and BioNTech's.

According to the Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University, Canada has accumulated enough vaccine doses to potentially vaccinate the entire population five times over. With potential vaccine coverage of more than 400 percent, the United States and the United Kingdom are not far off.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa said on Monday that it would be "vaccine apartheid" if rich countries hoarded COVID-19 vaccines while millions of people in poor countries died waiting for them, reported Reuters.

South Africa and India had been lobbying the World Trade Organization for a waiver on certain intellectual property (IP) rights for vaccines and medicines. Last week, US President Joe Biden endorsed the plan, though an agreement could take months to achieve.

As of May 14, 2021, 3,345,937 people had died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, with India alone reporting 262,317 deaths.

India has received 12,457,568 vaccination doses, while the United States has received 266,596,486 vaccination doses and the United Kingdom has administered 2,853,576 vaccination doses.

Also Read: India's Highest Populous State, UP To Spend $1.36 Billion On COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Shortage

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Akshita Mehta

Akshita Mehta

(Remote Intern)

Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian