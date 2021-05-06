'Vaccines Being Manufactured In India Due To Efficient Production Venue': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, May 5, explained the difference between India's vaccine production abilities and that of the United States.

He stated that Covishield was being made in India as it was found to be an efficient production venue equipped with the required facilities.

"On what basis Covishield was being made in India? It's the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, you can say it's a British-designed product. It was made in India as vaccine owner saw India as an efficient production venue," he said at a Global Dialogue Series event, reported NDTV.

Answering questions on vaccine export, he said that since it was an international partnership, the approval to manufacture the vaccine in India entailed a condition.

The minister also said that after getting the right and permission to manufacture the vaccine in India, it became the country's responsibility to supply it to a significant portion of the world. He called it an 'international collaboration'.

Jaishankar said that there was an obligation to support the Covax initiative to give vaccines at a low cost to a number of nations.

Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the World Health Organization (WHO) are collaborating on Covax. The aim is to quicken the vaccine manufacture and distribution.



