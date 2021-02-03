Uttarakhand Police Won't Verify Passport Of Those Who Post 'Anti-National' Content On Social Media

Uttarakhand police have decided to inspect social media behaviour of those posting anti-national content on social media platforms and have warned of not clearing their verification for passport or arms license if the posts are found to be against the country, state director general of police Ashok Kumar said on Tuesday, February 2.

Speaking on the concluding day of state police officers' conference in Dehradun, the senior cop also discussed a slew of measures to improve policing in the state, Hindustan Times reported.

"Till now, in cases of any person putting any anti-national posts on social media, the police used to first do his counselling, asking him not to repeat it in future. A case was registered only if it was a very serious case," Kumar said.

"From now onwards, the police would scrutinise the accused person's social media behaviour to check if he is habitual of putting such anti-national posts. If it is found, then the police would not clear his police verification, needed while applying for passport or arms license," the cop said.



Another police officer who was aware of the developments said, "The decision was taken as there has been an increase in the number of people putting anti-national posts on social media in the state."

"The social media monitoring team has been keeping a strict vigil to track down such posts and people as it is a clear threat to law & order," the officer said.

