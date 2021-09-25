Uttarakhand Forest Dept Arrests Man For Wildlife Smuggling, Rescues Dozens Of Turtles

The Uttarakhand Forest Department arrested a man identified as Kuldeep, on Wednesday, September 23, for smuggling the wildlife. The team recovered nearly 20 turtles from his possession, Hindustan Times reported.

A day before arresting him, the department had rescued 33 turtles in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abhilasha Singh informed that the team caught the accused on Kashipur road by the team patrolling at Mahtosh road. The accused was on his bike and was asked to by the authorities, but he ran away. The team tracked down and arrested him.

A resident of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep has been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The 33 turtles were rescued from another wildlife smuggler in the Pullbhatta barrier on Bareilly road in the district, the media reported. Earlier in March, police rescued 16 turtles and arrested two women in connection with the case.

