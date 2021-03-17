Trending

Women In Ripped Jeans Give Wrong Message To Society: Uttarakhand CM

CM Tirath Singh Rawat said he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and questioned what example was she setting for society.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand   |   17 March 2021 10:04 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Yahoo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has sparked a massive row with his controversial comments on women wearing ripped jeans. The CM claimed women who were ripped jeans cannot provide the right environment for children at home, reported NDTV.

Rawat made the comments on Tuesday, March 15 at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun. He said he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and questioned what example was she setting for society.

"If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life," the Chief Minister said.

Expressing his disappointment over "bare knees", the CM said that the west followed India's yoga and covered their body, but, "we run towards nudity."

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good," Rawat said.

CM Rawat was also joined by one of his new ministers, Ganesh Joshi, who said that women should prioritise raising good children: "Women talk about all things they want to do in life, but the most important thing for them is to look after their family and children," he said.

The Uttarakhand CM's comments received incessant flak on social media.




Also Read: Parliament Passes Bill To Allow Abortions Upto 24 Weeks In Special Cases

