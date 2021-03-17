Women In Ripped Jeans Give Wrong Message To Society: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has sparked a massive row with his controversial comments on women wearing ripped jeans. The CM claimed women who were ripped jeans cannot provide the right environment for children at home, reported NDTV.



Rawat made the comments on Tuesday, March 15 at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun. He said he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and questioned what example was she setting for society.

"If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life," the Chief Minister said.

Expressing his disappointment over "bare knees", the CM said that the west followed India's yoga and covered their body, but, "we run towards nudity."

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good," Rawat said.

CM Rawat was also joined by one of his new ministers, Ganesh Joshi, who said that women should prioritise raising good children: "Women talk about all things they want to do in life, but the most important thing for them is to look after their family and children," he said.

The Uttarakhand CM's comments received incessant flak on social media.

Wearing "#rippedjeans" destroys our culture, it seems. It leads to substance abuse. And a societal breakdown. Women should strictly avoid this sacrilege against our pristine customs, says Uttarakhand CM.



Dear BJP, this is your CM Tirath Singh Rawat: Do you endorse this? pic.twitter.com/9pGQdkxZKp — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 17, 2021





A society getting ripped on divisive politics is fine. But "#rippedjeans" destroys our great culture.



Kya baat hai! — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 17, 2021





Message is that women can and should wear what they want. Simple. Don't stress over it....#rippedjeans are cool....summers mein shorts be chalega...😊 deal with it 😎 pic.twitter.com/GpVwIm8nmA — Kadambini Sharma (@SharmaKadambini) March 17, 2021





BJP has #ripped both our economy and democracy.



But their problem is #rippedjeans worn by women only, no mention of what men should wear.



Women of India take a stand against this idiocracy and #WearRippedJeans



Women who support this thought, please don't breed.#NoVoteToBJP pic.twitter.com/95gv1DkGth — Raj ⛧ (@RageOfRaj) March 17, 2021

