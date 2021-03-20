UP: Woman, Newborn Bleed To Death After School Drop-Out Performs 'C-Section' With Razor Blade

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur District, a woman and her newborn died on Wednesday night after a school dropout performed a 'caesarean section' on the woman using a razor blade at an unregistered nursing facility in Saini village.

The accused, Rajendra Shukla, is a 30-year-old who had studied till class 8, reported Times Now.

Shukla was hired by Rajesh Sahni, the owner of Maa Sharda Hospital, a year ago to perform surgeries at his ill-equipped facility which was being operated by midwives and quacks in the Saini village.

After a police complaint was filed by the deceased's husband, both Shukla and Shani were arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Sultanpur SP, Arvind Chaturvedi, giving details about the matter said, "Sahni's unregistered nursing facility was running with no infrastructure to perform surgeries. Razor blades were being used to perform surgeries by quacks."

Baldiram's SHO, Amrendra Singh said, "Poonam, the wife of Rajaram, went into labour pain on Wednesday night after which she was taken to a midwife who further told them to shift the patient to a primary health centre in Deeh area. Examining the patient's condition critical, an auxiliary nurse told the couple to go to a hospital."

"At the nursing facility, after the c-section, the patient started bleeding profusely. Rajendra Shukla told Rajaram to move to a district hospital. With no hospital in the nearby area, she was taken to KGMU Trauma Centre, Lucknow, which is 140 km away, where the patient died," said the police.

Now, police have written to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to take strict action against illegal clinics.