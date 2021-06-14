Uttar Pradesh: ABP News Reporter Dies After His Reportage On Liquor Mafia; Police Call It Accident

A television journalist, Sulabh Srivastava, from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday night. However, according to the authorities, the journalist was killed in a "motorcycle accident". Srivastava was a reporter with ABP News and its regional subsidiary, ABP Ganga.

He had written to senior police officials a day before he died, expressing his fear of being attacked because of his recent reporting on the district's liquor mafias. Srivastava had sought protection after learning from sources that the liquor mafia was upset with him following the release of his report and wanted to attack him or his family.

"Mr Srivastava was returning on his motorcycle after media coverage, at around 11 pm at night on Sunday. He fell from his motorcycle near a brick kiln. Some labourers lifted him from the road and then used his phone to call his friends, and they called an ambulance too. He was taken to the district hospital where the doctors declared him dead," a senior police official in Pratapgarh, Surendra Dwivedi, stated in a statement.

The initial investigation found that Srivastava fell after his "bike collided with a handpump along the road," according to the police. The cops also stated that they are looking into other angles in the case, reported NDTV.

The police registered an FIR against an unknown person for Srivastava's death on Monday, June 14.

Meanwhile, the opposition, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed Chief Minister Yogi and asked for an enquiry. The netizens have condemned the death of the journalist and criticized the Yogi government.

In a tweet, Priyanka asked, "Does the UP government, which nurtures 'jungle raj', have any answer to the tears of the family members of journalist Sulabh Srivastava?"

SP chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav demanded a high-level probe and clear apprehension of murder by the liquor mafia, expressed by the reporter. He also asked why security was not provided to the journalist, reported The Indian Express.

