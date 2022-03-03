All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Will USA Consider Imposing Sanctions On India Over S-400 Deal With Russia?

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia, Wikimedia, Wikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Will USA 'Consider' Imposing Sanctions On India Over S-400 Deal With Russia?

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Others/World,  3 March 2022 10:51 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Currently, the Biden administration is pondering upon imposing sanctions under the 'CAATSA law' under which countries purchasing defence materials from Russia, North Korea and Iran face certain restrictions.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The United States is considering imposing sanctions on India because of its trade ties with Russia as a part of its isolation strategy during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The astonishing development comes after India became one of the 35 nations to abstain from voting at the United Nations against the Russian advancement in its neighbouring country. This is the second time the nation has refrained from participating, garnering criticism from notable lawmakers.

US Diplomat named Donald Lu discussed the future repercussions during an India-US defence security cooperation hearing. Both the Democrats and Republicans raised concerns about India's neutral stand in the conflict, which will impact the budding ties between the two nations.

A Delicate Matter

The possible sanctions will be imposed under the harsh CAATSA Law, known as 'Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act. The legislation puts restrictions on any country with trade relations with Russia, North Korea and Iran. With India's plans to purchase the S-400 Triumf missile defence system from Russia, the act will prove detrimental for the Modi-Biden relationship.

However, Lu stated that the Biden administration would take a final call. "I can assure you that the administration will follow the CAATSA law and fully implement that law and will consult the Congress as we move forward with it. Unfortunately, I am not able to say is to prejudge the decisions of the President on the waiver or the sanctions issue, or whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine will bear on that decision," reported NDTV.

India's International Relations

The current crisis has become a tightrope work for global lawmakers. For India, its relationship with Russia and the USA will be tested as it shares cordial relations with both. Not only that, the country can rely on them to fight China whenever the situation escalates. Lu adds, "India is an essential security partner of ours now and that we value moving forward that partnership. I hope that part of what happens with the extreme criticism Russia has faced is that India will find its now time to further distances."

Further, the diplomat observes that the ongoing sanctions on Russia will make it difficult for them their economic functions to thrive during such times. The last few weeks has seen India cancelling several orders in Russia, owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During Trump's presidency, India was under the CAATSA radar in 2018 for buying five units of S-400 missile systems as the USA threatened to impose punitive sanctions on them.

Also Read: Over 1 Million Refugees Flee Ukraine Within A Week Since Russian Invasion Started

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Russia Ukraine Crisis 
Indians 
Sanctions Against Russia 
USA 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X