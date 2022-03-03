Will USA 'Consider' Imposing Sanctions On India Over S-400 Deal With Russia?

The United States is considering imposing sanctions on India because of its trade ties with Russia as a part of its isolation strategy during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The astonishing development comes after India became one of the 35 nations to abstain from voting at the United Nations against the Russian advancement in its neighbouring country. This is the second time the nation has refrained from participating, garnering criticism from notable lawmakers.

US Diplomat named Donald Lu discussed the future repercussions during an India-US defence security cooperation hearing. Both the Democrats and Republicans raised concerns about India's neutral stand in the conflict, which will impact the budding ties between the two nations.

A Delicate Matter

The possible sanctions will be imposed under the harsh CAATSA Law, known as 'Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act. The legislation puts restrictions on any country with trade relations with Russia, North Korea and Iran. With India's plans to purchase the S-400 Triumf missile defence system from Russia, the act will prove detrimental for the Modi-Biden relationship.

However, Lu stated that the Biden administration would take a final call. "I can assure you that the administration will follow the CAATSA law and fully implement that law and will consult the Congress as we move forward with it. Unfortunately, I am not able to say is to prejudge the decisions of the President on the waiver or the sanctions issue, or whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine will bear on that decision," reported NDTV.

India's International Relations

The current crisis has become a tightrope work for global lawmakers. For India, its relationship with Russia and the USA will be tested as it shares cordial relations with both. Not only that, the country can rely on them to fight China whenever the situation escalates. Lu adds, "India is an essential security partner of ours now and that we value moving forward that partnership. I hope that part of what happens with the extreme criticism Russia has faced is that India will find its now time to further distances."

Further, the diplomat observes that the ongoing sanctions on Russia will make it difficult for them their economic functions to thrive during such times. The last few weeks has seen India cancelling several orders in Russia, owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During Trump's presidency, India was under the CAATSA radar in 2018 for buying five units of S-400 missile systems as the USA threatened to impose punitive sanctions on them.

