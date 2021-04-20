Top US Health Body Advisory Warns Citizens Against Travelling To India, Even If Fully Vaccinated

As the Covid cases in the country are drastically increasing, the US Public Health agency has cautioned its citizens against travelling to India despite attaining full vaccination for Covid 19. In special cases, if the journey is unavoidable, then the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised the travellers to obtain all the doses of the vaccine before heading. It has also placed India in the highest Level 4 category implicating a "very high level of Covid-19".

"Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India," the CDC has said as part of its "Key Information for Travelers to India", reported NDTV

India recorded its highest-ever spike on Sunday with an astounding 2.7 Lakh new cases as the second wave has enveloped the entire country. Many states, including Delhi, have imposed curfews and lockdowns to curtail the spread of the infection.

The incessant growth in cases is coupled with the shortages of beds, oxygen supplies, and essential drugs. With the nationwide vaccination drive in progress, several states are already experiencing shortages of vaccines as well.

"If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," the CDC advisory said.

Additionally, with the instructed Covid guidelines for travellers to India incorporating completely vaccinated people, the US state department has listed 34 out of 200 countries as "Level 4: Do not Travel", including countries such as Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia, and Tanzania.

