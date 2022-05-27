UP: Distressed Over Police Negligence, Rape Survivor Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Police Station

Distressed over police negligence in her case, a woman rape survivor attempted self-immolation outside the women's police station in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. The woman tried to set herself ablaze by pouring petrol but was; fortunately, the police and others at the spot caught hold of her and admitted her to hospital after she drank the petrol.

Making Rounds Of Police Station Since Months

The woman is a resident of the Baghpat district and was married to a man in the Kairana area of Shamli district four years ago. She has registered cases against her in-laws under serious sections such as divorce, rape and domestic violence, reported ETV Bharat.

She said that for the last four months, she has been making rounds of the police station and concerned officials; despite all of it, the police have not taken any action against her in-laws.

Disappointed by the same, on Tuesday, May 24, the woman reached the police station with her relatives demanding action, but when her request was not heard, she tried to immolate herself.

Cases Registered Against In-Laws

The woman alleged that her in-laws were harassing her for dowry and for not fulfilling their demand of a four-wheeler and Rs 4 lakh, reported Time Now.

She said that she suffered miscarriage thrice because her husband kicked her stomach and the constant beating by her in-laws. When she resisted, the husband and others beat her out of the house. A police case has been filed in this regard.

The woman added that her brother-in-law allegedly raped her and captured a video of the incident to blackmail her. The accused threatened to upload the video on the internet and kill her if she spoke about the crime.

She also said that her husband pronounced triple talaq when she refused to settle the case. The hearing for the divorce case is ongoing.

The woman further claimed that four men barged into her maternal house and gang-raped her on May 7. A rape case was also filed in this regard/

No Action Yet

Despite these cases, no action was taken by the police, which led the woman to take such an action. She said that instead of taking action, her mother and brother were sent to jail by Kairana police in an alleged acid attack case.

