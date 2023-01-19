UP University Allegedly Denies Entry To Burqa-Clad Student; Lecturers State Dress Code As Reason

Article 25 to 28 of the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of religion in the country. Every Indian citizen is entitled to the right to practice and promote their religion peacefully, and the State will not discriminate, patronise or meddle in the profession of any faith. While drafting the Constitution, the founding fathers made it a point to add the term "secular" in the preamble to State that the country does not associate with any particular religion. All citizens are equally entitled to freely profess, practice, and propagate their religion. This, however, is subject to factors such as public order, morality, and health, and can also be regulated by the State.

Recently, the religious aspect of the Constitution was put under the scanner with increasing cases of hate speech and tolerance against certain communities. The Hijab row was one such reported case that barred the entry of students into a college for wearing their religious clothing of a Hijab or Abaya. While people argued on both ends and the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict, the case made waves around the country. Many students union stepped ahead to protect student rights and conveyed how state-run institutions respected certain practices and looked down upon the rest. As the debate on whether one side is right or wrong continued, a similar incident has now been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Religion And Uniform Dress Code

In a recent incident reported from Moradabad, a few students were denied entry to the Hindu college for wearing a burqa. The girls alleged that the college did not let them enter due to the burqa they wore and that they were compelled to remove it at the gate. Following this, a scuffle broke out between the students, the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha workers, and the college professors. The professors and authorities from the college were adamant about their stand and conveyed that they have a prescribed uniform code which has to be followed by every student.

According to a report by NDTV, a professor named Dr AP Singh stated that anybody who refused to follow it would be barred from entering the college campus. Responding to this, the members of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha submitted a memorandum to the authorities. In the memorandum, they requested to include the burqa in the dress code for college and allow the girls to attend their classes wearing it.

The Hijab Row, Which Translated To Rest Of The Country

In January 2022, a similar situation broke out in Karnataka. Following the incident, massive protests broke out, and people from around the country voiced strong opinions for and against the practice. At the time, to express their protest against the Hijab, many students of different colleges arrived wearing saffron stoles. As the situation escalated, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that students could wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and that no other religious practices would be allowed in colleges. The matter was also taken up to the Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court, which then delivered a split verdict on the case.

