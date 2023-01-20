All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Sabka Vikaas: UP Board Rejects NCPCR Directive To Shift Non-Muslim Students From Madrasas

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Facebook/@DrJavedBJP

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Sabka Vikaas': UP Board Rejects NCPCR Directive To Shift Non-Muslim Students From Madrasas

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Uttar Pradesh,  20 Jan 2023 8:24 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideology of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed expressed his dissonance with such divides being brought into educational institutions.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education has rejected the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recommendation and has stated that it would not be carrying out the investigation of non-muslim children admitted to madrasas. The NCPCR had directed the Board to shift the non-Muslim students studying in madrasas to other educational institutions. However, the Board opposed this notice and conveyed that such differentiation would foster a divide between the Muslim and non-Muslim communities. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideology of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," the Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed expressed his dissonance with such divisiveness being brought into educational institutions.

Rejecting Directives For Development

The statutory child rights body sent the direction to all states and union territories on December 2022, asking them to investigate registered madrasas for enrolling non-Muslim students. The reason attributed to the move was that the madrasas primarily impart religious education, and obliging non-Muslim students to such religious instructions without the parent's consent would be a direct violation of article 28(3) of the constitution. Article 28(3) states that - No person attending any educational institution recognised by the State or receiving aid out of State funds shall be required to take part in any religious instruction that may be imparted in such institution or to attend any religious worship that may be conducted in such institution or in any premises attached thereto unless such person or his guardian has given the consent thereto.

Dismissing the directive issued by the NCPCR, the UP Board of Madrasa Education conveyed during a meeting that they have unanimously decided against conducting such probes. Adding on to this, Javed said, "We will not allow a divide to be created between Muslims and non-Muslim communities as this goes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJPs) principle of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas." Justifying it further, Javed added that there are multiple institutions, such as missionary schools, which have taught and educated non-Christian students as well.

Both the NCPCR member who sent across the direction and Javed are BJP members. As per a report by the Indian Express, the Board has rejected the move by tagging it a "discriminatory practice" that would categorise students based on their religion. The Board was vocal about its conflict with removing students of non-Muslim faiths from the madrasas and added that such practice should not be implemented in the education sector.

Education Does Not Discriminate

Elaborating on the Board's decision not to carry out the NCPCR directives, Javed conveyed that madrasas have inculcated modern education over time, and students get the opportunity to study science and maths under the madrasa system. Furthermore, they added that even if non-muslim students were exposed to different religious texts, there is nothing wrong with it. It would simply make them more tolerant and understanding of other faiths that co-exist with them.

In concluding his statement, Javed said that if parents send their wards to the institutions, the children will continue to be taught by the teachers at the madrasas. During the same meeting, the Board also discussed improving the quality of education and recommended introducing the NCERT syllabus within the registered madrasas and training teachers to impart the basics.

Also Read: 'Officers Instead Of Maulvis': UP Government's New Initiative Aims To Introduce Science & Maths In Madrasas

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Madrasa 
NCPCR 
Madrasas In UP 
Madrasas NCERT Syllabus 
UP Board 
Non muslim students 
Article 28 
Right to religion 
Iftikhar Ahmed Javed 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X