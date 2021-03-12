UP: Yogi Govt Orders Removal Of All Religious Structures On Roads

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to act against illegal encroachments in the name of religious structures built along the road. The state government has ordered the removal of religious structures that have been built on public roads and pavements since 2011, reported News18.

The government has issued directions to senior administrative and police officials to take necessary action on the same.

"No structure or construction of religious nature should be allowed on public roads, streets, pavements and by the roadside," a Home department release stated, adding that "if any such structure/construction has come up on January 1, 2011 or after, it should be removed immediately."

These instructions have been issued by the government in compliance with the order of the high court, the release said.

If any religious structure/encroachment was done on public roads before January 1, 2011, it should be shifted to land offered by followers of that religion or private land proposed by the people responsible for its management from its community within six months.

Disobedience of these orders will be taken as deliberate contempt of orders of the high court, which will be considered as criminal contempt, the order states.

