Denied Leave, UP Cop Carries 2.5-Year-Old Son's Body To SSP Office After Accidental Death

In a heart-wrenching incident, a police constable in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (January 11) carried the dead body of his two-and-a-half-year-old son to the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The constable, devastated by the incident, took the body of his child to ascertain that he was not faking his situation when he had sought leave to look after his sick wife and children.

Leave Denied Despite Genuine Grounds

Constable Sonu Chowdhary, posted at Baidpur in the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Etawah Police, lived in the Ekta Colony with his wife and two sons in a two-room rented house on the ground floor of an establishment.

The constable asserted that Kavita, his wife, had undergone abdominal surgery in December and since then had been bedridden. Doctors advised her to follow complete bed rest, which is why she could neither look after herself nor the children. For the same reason, Chowdhary applied for leave in January with the office of SP Kapil Dev, but despite the genuine grounds, it was not granted.

Shattered by the death of his child, he alleged torture by not granting him leave to take care of his ailing wife and children. He said that his son's death resulted from his occupancy with his police work duty for most of his time.

Know-What Had Happened

According to sources, while Chowdhary was getting ready to report for his duty on Wednesday, his two sons -- Shivendra (5) and Golu (2.5) -- found the doors of the house unlocked and went to play at an adjacent plot. After some time, the elder son Shivendra came back, but the younger one, Golu, did not return. After asking the neighbours, when the father did not get any information about the whereabouts of his younger son, he went out to the adjacent plot and discovered Golu's body floating in a pothole filled with sewage water.

According to ETV Bharat, he pulled out the child and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. It led the agitated father to carry the body to the office of the SSP, claiming he was not granted leave by the seniors even after being aware of his circumstances, as he had to take care of his bedridden wife and two sons.

The officials consoled and convinced him to return to his house. Other officials, who took him to his house, accompanied him during his son's burial. Further, SSP Etawah Jai Prakash Singh informed that an enquiry was ordered.

Also Read: 'Irreparable Loss To Indian Politics': Veteran Socialist Leader Sharad Yadav Passes Away At 75