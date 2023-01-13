All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Denied Leave, UP Cop Carries 2.5-Year-Old Sons Body To SSP Office After Accidental Death

Image Credit- Patrika, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Denied Leave, UP Cop Carries 2.5-Year-Old Son's Body To SSP Office After Accidental Death

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  13 Jan 2023 9:45 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Constable Sonu Chowhary alleged torture by not granting him leave to take care of his ailing wife and children. He said that his son's death resulted from his occupancy with his police work duty for most of his time.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a heart-wrenching incident, a police constable in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (January 11) carried the dead body of his two-and-a-half-year-old son to the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The constable, devastated by the incident, took the body of his child to ascertain that he was not faking his situation when he had sought leave to look after his sick wife and children.

Leave Denied Despite Genuine Grounds

Constable Sonu Chowdhary, posted at Baidpur in the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Etawah Police, lived in the Ekta Colony with his wife and two sons in a two-room rented house on the ground floor of an establishment.

The constable asserted that Kavita, his wife, had undergone abdominal surgery in December and since then had been bedridden. Doctors advised her to follow complete bed rest, which is why she could neither look after herself nor the children. For the same reason, Chowdhary applied for leave in January with the office of SP Kapil Dev, but despite the genuine grounds, it was not granted.

Shattered by the death of his child, he alleged torture by not granting him leave to take care of his ailing wife and children. He said that his son's death resulted from his occupancy with his police work duty for most of his time.

Know-What Had Happened

According to sources, while Chowdhary was getting ready to report for his duty on Wednesday, his two sons -- Shivendra (5) and Golu (2.5) -- found the doors of the house unlocked and went to play at an adjacent plot. After some time, the elder son Shivendra came back, but the younger one, Golu, did not return. After asking the neighbours, when the father did not get any information about the whereabouts of his younger son, he went out to the adjacent plot and discovered Golu's body floating in a pothole filled with sewage water.

According to ETV Bharat, he pulled out the child and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. It led the agitated father to carry the body to the office of the SSP, claiming he was not granted leave by the seniors even after being aware of his circumstances, as he had to take care of his bedridden wife and two sons.

The officials consoled and convinced him to return to his house. Other officials, who took him to his house, accompanied him during his son's burial. Further, SSP Etawah Jai Prakash Singh informed that an enquiry was ordered.

Also Read: 'Irreparable Loss To Indian Politics': Veteran Socialist Leader Sharad Yadav Passes Away At 75

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Etawah Police 
UP Police 
Accidental Death 
Police Constable 
Sonu Chowdhary 

Must Reads

Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration
NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River
For Healthier Generations! Chandigarh Schools To Begin Eat Right Initiative; Aims To Promote Healthy Habits Among Children
Similar Posts
Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place
Trending

Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place

The Logical Indian Crew
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration
Trending

In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent...

The Logical Indian Crew
NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River
Trending

NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana: Six Lactating Women At Govt Hospital Develop Infections Following C-Section Procedure, Kins Protest
Trending

Telangana: Six Lactating Women At Govt Hospital Develop Infections Following C-Section Procedure,...

The Logical Indian Crew
Towards Clean Energy! Mumbai To Get Countrys First Solar Power Plant For Residential Society
Trending

Towards Clean Energy! Mumbai To Get Country's First Solar Power Plant For Residential Society

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X