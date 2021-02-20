Unnao Horror: 18-Yr-Old Planned Murder, Mixed Pesticide In Water To Kill Girl Who Rejected Her Proposal

Days after three minor Dalit girls were found unconscious in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, the main accused, identified as Vinay alias Lambu, admitted to having poisoned the three girls with pesticide-laden water, the police said.

Police have said that the reason behind the crime was Vinay's one-sided love for the girl who is currently fighting for her life in a hospital in Kanpur, reported India Today.

While Vinay wanted to poison the third girl, the two others also ended up consuming the pesticide-laden water.

Inspector General (Lucknow Range) Laxmi Singh identified 18-year-old Vinay alias Lambu as the main accused in the case and arrested him and a minor for allegedly poisoning the three minor girls.



Addressing a press conference on Friday, Laxmi Singh said that Vinay was a resident of a neighbouring village (Pathakpur) and became friends with the three girls during the lockdown. They used to meet in the fields and spend time together, police said.

The police further said that Vinay's farm was close to the field owned by the girls' family.

After some meetings, Vinay said he fell in love with one of the girls and subsequently proposed to her. However, the girl rejected his proposal.

Investigations revealed that Vinay had planned the murder along with his accomplice and used pesticide which was kept in his house to poison the girl.

Vinay mixed pesticides in the water bottle and took it to meet the girls in the field, the police said.

Vinay offered the pesticide-laden water to the girl he loved. Once the girl drank the water, her sisters also drank from the same bottle.

In no time, the girls collapsed and foam started coming out from their mouths.

Soon after the girls fell unconscious, Vinay and the minor fled the spot.

During the investigation, the police discovered a cigarette butt and an empty water bottle at the site where the girls were found. Vinay's mobile phone location was tracked at the time of the crime and the minor's role was ascertained during the investigation.

The family of the girls now demand the accused to be hanged.

Also Read: Unnao Horror: Families, Villagers Prevent Officials From Burying Victims, Demand CBI Probe