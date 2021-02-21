Unnao Deaths: Second Accused Held, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested the second accused in the death of two teenage girls at an Unnao village on Saturday.

Both Vinay Kumar, aka Lambu, who was arrested earlier, and the second accused, have been sent to 14-days judicial custody. Kumar, the main accused, has confessed to having poisoned the three girls with pesticide-laden water. Police said Kumar wanted to poison only the girl who rejected him, but the two others also consumed the poisoned water.

Unnao ASP, VK Pandey, said the accused had claimed to be a 14-year-old during the investigation, however, his Aadhaar card details showed otherwise, reported India Today.

According to the report, Kumar's one-side love for one of the girls was the reason behind the crime.

Case History



According to the police, Vinay Kumar, a resident of a neighbouring village (Pathakpur), became friends with the three girls during the lockdown. They used to meet in the fields and spend time together. The police further said that Vinay's farm was close to the field owned by the girls' family. After some meetings, Vinay said he fell in love with one of the girls and subsequently proposed to her. However, the girl rejected his proposal.

Investigations revealed that Vinay had planned the murder along with his accomplice and used pesticide, which was kept in his house to poison the girl.

On Wednesday, when the three girls, aged 16, 15 and 14, had left home to bring fodder for cattle. The three were later found in their field, lying unconscious and frothing from the mouth.

Locals rushed the three to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead. The third girl Kumar had intended to poison was taken to a district hospital and later referred to a Kanpur health care facility.

