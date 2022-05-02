All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Unemployment Rate Grows To 7.83% In India, Urban Joblessness Higher- All You Need To Know

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Unemployment Rate Grows To 7.83% In India, Urban Joblessness Higher- All You Need To Know

Saquib Panjwani

Writer: Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Remote Intern

I am Saquib Panjwani currently studying at MIT WPU Pune pursuing my Bachelor in Mass Communication and Journalism. I have been a content writer for the past few years and have a good amount of experience in it. I also wrote various Advertisement copies for brands and have a good amount of experience in that. Well I make opinions on any country's situation based on the performance of economy and not the Basis of politics. I love exploring finance topics as I am highly interested in that. My thinking ability is quite different and that's my biggest asset. I was a Club Cricket Team Vice Captain. I am still exploring this creative world.

See article by Saquib Panjwani

India,  2 May 2022 11:07 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As per the Center for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), Haryana had the highest unemployment rate in April, trailed by Rajasthan and Bihar. The unemployment rate in Haryana was 34.5%, while it was 28.8% in Rajasthan and 21.1% in Bihar.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

According to new monthly figures issued by the Center for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), India's unemployment level increased to 7.83 per cent in April 2022, up from 7.60 per cent in March. Last month, unemployment harmed metropolitan regions more than rural regions. In April, urban unemployment increased to 9.22 per cent, up from 8.28 per cent in March. Unemployment in rural areas declined to 7.18 per cent in April, down from 7.29 per cent in March, reported News18.

Unemployment Rate Highest in Haryana

According to CMIE data, Haryana had the largest unemployment rate in April, trailed by Rajasthan and Bihar. Haryana had a 34.5 per cent unemployment rate, while Rajasthan and Bihar had rates of 28.8 per cent and 21.1 per cent, respectively. While Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Assam had the least unemployment rates, at 0.2 per cent, 0.6 per cent, and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

This arrives as the labour sector shows signals of economic turmoil, according to CMIE last month. As a result, India's labour force declined by 38 lakhs in March, the weakest level in the previous eight months. According to CMIE, millions of people have quit the labour force. They have also ceased looking for work. This could be because they were dissatisfied with their inability to find work and believed there were no positions open.

CPI, WPI Inflation!

On the other hand, the elected government denied the allegation, claiming that inferring that nearly half of the working-age population has given the faith in finding a job would be technically incorrect. The working-age people had left the labour sector. This is because a substantial majority of them were completing education or involved in unsalaried duties such as caregiving, according to the report.

CPI (consumer price index) inflation reached a 17-month sky high of 6.95 per cent in March. Inflation in the WPI (wholesale pricing index) reached a four-month sky high of 14.55 per cent. With soaring inflation squeezing millions and millions of Indians' purses, the reserve bank is reportedly poised to raise interest rates at its June monetary policy meeting.

According to Rumki Majumdar, an economist at Deloitte India, India poses the enormous problem of producing broad-based employment, i.e. employment for youngsters and employment across industries. According to Majumdar, the pandemic had a negative impact on work productivity in the nation.

Also Read: Clean Energy Source: Amid Energy Crisis, Research Institue Generates Electricity From Tapioca Leaves

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Saquib Panjwani
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Haryana 
Rajasthan 
Unemployment 
Bihar 
Himachal Pradesh 
Unemployement 
CMIE Data 

Must Reads

Unemployment Rate Grows To 7.83% In India, Urban Joblessness Higher- All You Need To Know
This Viral Video Of Couple Fighting During Their Wedding Ceremony Is Scripted
Did Muslims In UP Protest After Being Banned From Offering Namaz On Road? No, Viral Video is Misleading!
Dean Removed After Tamil Nadu Medical Students Take Controversial Oath
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X