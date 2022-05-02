Unemployment Rate Grows To 7.83% In India, Urban Joblessness Higher- All You Need To Know

According to new monthly figures issued by the Center for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), India's unemployment level increased to 7.83 per cent in April 2022, up from 7.60 per cent in March. Last month, unemployment harmed metropolitan regions more than rural regions. In April, urban unemployment increased to 9.22 per cent, up from 8.28 per cent in March. Unemployment in rural areas declined to 7.18 per cent in April, down from 7.29 per cent in March, reported News18.

Unemployment Rate Highest in Haryana

According to CMIE data, Haryana had the largest unemployment rate in April, trailed by Rajasthan and Bihar. Haryana had a 34.5 per cent unemployment rate, while Rajasthan and Bihar had rates of 28.8 per cent and 21.1 per cent, respectively. While Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Assam had the least unemployment rates, at 0.2 per cent, 0.6 per cent, and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

This arrives as the labour sector shows signals of economic turmoil, according to CMIE last month. As a result, India's labour force declined by 38 lakhs in March, the weakest level in the previous eight months. According to CMIE, millions of people have quit the labour force. They have also ceased looking for work. This could be because they were dissatisfied with their inability to find work and believed there were no positions open.

CPI, WPI Inflation!

On the other hand, the elected government denied the allegation, claiming that inferring that nearly half of the working-age population has given the faith in finding a job would be technically incorrect. The working-age people had left the labour sector. This is because a substantial majority of them were completing education or involved in unsalaried duties such as caregiving, according to the report.

CPI (consumer price index) inflation reached a 17-month sky high of 6.95 per cent in March. Inflation in the WPI (wholesale pricing index) reached a four-month sky high of 14.55 per cent. With soaring inflation squeezing millions and millions of Indians' purses, the reserve bank is reportedly poised to raise interest rates at its June monetary policy meeting.

According to Rumki Majumdar, an economist at Deloitte India, India poses the enormous problem of producing broad-based employment, i.e. employment for youngsters and employment across industries. According to Majumdar, the pandemic had a negative impact on work productivity in the nation.

