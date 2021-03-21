Uneducated Poor Worst Hit By Job losses During COVID-19 Lockdown In Delhi: Government Survey

A Delhi employment survey has found that poor people were worst-affected due to the job crisis in the national capital due to the COVID-19 lockdown. According to the survey, the break-up reflected that those without any education lost jobs in far greater numbers than those with a diploma.

The overall unemployment rate rose from 11.1 per cent in January-February 2020 to 28.5 per cent in October-November. The survey findings indicate that people at the bottom of the income hierarchy were among the worst-affected.

"Education wise-analysis of both male and female unemployment rate during the survey in comparison to before corona shows that the unemployment rate increased more among the illiterates and less educated both in males and females compared to the more educated males and females," the report stated.

The numbers show that unemployment rose by 20.5 percentage points among illiterates while it rose by 21.8 percentage points among those with below primary level education; and 20 percentage points among those who had received education till class V.



The increase was 18.7 percentage points in the category of those who had cleared class VIII; 16.6 among those who cleared class X; 15.4 among those who cleared class XII; and 7.8 among those who cleared class X and hold a diploma.



Among graduates and postgraduates, the unemployment rate rose from 12.7 per cent to 29.8 per cent and from 11.5% to 24.5% respectively, reported The Indian Express.

The survey report was prepared by the Delhi Directorate of Economics and Statistics and the Centre for Market Research and Social Development, along with the assistance of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission.



