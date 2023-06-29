Anna Bhagya Scheme: Karnataka Govt To Provide Cash Instaed Of Rice To Beneficiaries

Anna Bhagya scheme introduced by the state government of Karnataka promised to provide rice free of cost to people from Below Poverty Line (BPL) by July 1st. However, as per the recent developments, the Karnataka Government has encountered difficulties in obtaining an adequate supply of rice at a reasonable price from the market to fulfil its new Anna Bhagya scheme. As a temporary solution, starting from July 1, the government has decided to provide ₹170 per person per month instead of the promised five kilograms of free rice.

During their election campaign, the Congress party pledged to distribute five kilograms of free rice to each member of families holding BPL (Below Poverty Line) and Antyodaya cards, in addition to the five kilograms provided under the National Food Security Act. To cater to the 4.42 crore family members of the 1.19 crore BPL and Antyodaya cardholders in Karnataka, an estimated 2.29 lakh metric tonnes of rice are required each month. However, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declined to sell this amount to the state.

Following the recent decision by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to restrict the sale of rice to state governments, Karnataka has been actively seeking alternative sources for rice procurement. As per Indian Express report, the state government has reached out to rice-cultivating states like Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab. Unfortunately, these efforts have yielded limited success, with only Chhattisgarh agreeing to supply 1.5 lakh metric tonnes for a month.

In addition to approaching other states, Karnataka has also sought assistance from organizations such as the National Cooperative Consumers Federation, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation, and Kendriya Bhandar. However, the rice procured from these sources, if supplied, is expected to be more expensive than the FCI supply. The government is now faced with the challenge of finding a cost-effective solution to ensure an adequate rice supply for the implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Controversy Surrounding Scheme

A heated controversy has erupted between the central government and the Karnataka state government regarding the provision of rice for the Anna Bhagya program. The program, which is set to commence on July 1, has become a focal point of conflict just one month after the Congress-led government, led by Siddaramaiah, assumed power in Karnataka.

The disagreement between the Congress and the BJP has not only created a political standoff within the state but also jeopardized the implementation of the scheme. Additionally, the estimated cost of implementing the program is expected to rise to around ₹10,000 crore.

With the central government refusing to supply the required rice, Karnataka is now exploring alternative sources to procure 2.29 lakh metric tonnes of rice per month. This amount is necessary to provide five kilograms of free rice per person to over 4.42 crore intended beneficiaries, or 1.19 crore families, who hold BPL and Antyodaya cards in the state. The distribution of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme is in addition to the five kilograms provided by the central government to the poorest individuals under the National Food Security Act.

Under pressure from opposition parties, which have begun questioning the delay in fulfilling Congress' pre-election promises, the Karnataka government has scheduled the launch of these schemes. In May, the cabinet granted initial approval for their implementation. However, the fate of the Anna Bhagya scheme is now uncertain due to the unavailability of rice and the high implementation costs.

'Anna Bhagya Scheme '

After securing a resounding victory in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, the Congress party now faces a stumbling block in fulfilling its promises, particularly the implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme. This flagship program, one of the five guarantees made by Congress during the election campaign, has encountered obstacles due to a recent decision by the Central government.

The Central government has placed restrictions on the Food Corporation of India (FCI), preventing it from selling rice and wheat to state governments, with the exception of northeastern states and those affected by natural disasters. This directive has impacted the procurement of grains for the Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka.

The Anna Bhagya scheme, also known as 'Anna Bhagya 2.0', aims to provide 10 kilograms of grains per month to each member of BPL families in the state. The initiative was initially launched in 2013, shortly after Siddaramaiah assumed office as Chief Minister.

According to data from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, there are approximately 1.28 crore BPL families in Karnataka, comprising around 4.42 crore individuals who are intended beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya scheme. Under the state government's existing scheme, five kilograms of grains are distributed, with plans to provide two kilograms of ragi and three kilograms of rice in certain districts of southern Karnataka and two kilograms of jowar and three kilograms of rice in northern Karnataka districts.

The Central government's decision to restrict the sale of grains to state governments has posed a significant challenge for Karnataka. In response, the state government is exploring alternative solutions to procure the necessary grains to fulfil the Anna Bhagya scheme. Despite the setback, Congress leaders remain committed to delivering on their promises and ensuring the welfare of the BPL families in Karnataka.

