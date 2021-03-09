'One-Sided, Based On False Assertions': India Slams UK Parliament's Debate On Farmers' Protest

In a sharp response to a debate in the British Parliament on March 8 on "safety of farmers" and "press freedom in India", India said that the parliamentary premises was based on 'false assertions' and in a 'distinctly one-sided discussion'.



"We deeply regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions - without substantiation or facts - were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions," the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement, reported NDTV.

"Foreign media, including the British media, are present in India and have witnessed the events under discussion first-hand," the statement mentioned.

Amid concerns raised by several MPs of the Labour party, Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, the British parliament on Monday, discussed the "safety of farmers" and "press freedom" in India.

The UK government said that the concerns will be raised with India when both Prime Ministers meet in person.



The debate was in response to a petition filed by Maidenhead Liberal Democrat leader Gurch Singh. The petition received signatures from lakhs of UK residents.

Scottish National Party's Martin Day opened the debate saying, "The UK government has already stated that the farm reforms are a matter for the Indian government's decision. So we are not debating the reforms now. We are debating the safety of the protesters. Water cannons and tear gas and repeated clashes between police and farmers and interruption in internet connectivity have been matters of concern. Several farmers have reportedly committed suicide."

UK Minister of State for Asia Nigel Adams said Britain's "close ties with India doesn't hinder the nation from raising concerns".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also raised concerns related to the arrests of journalists amid the farm stir.

Conservative MP Theresa Villiers, however, came out in support of the Indian government's action. "We receive complaints against policemen here in the UK too when there are mass protests. That doesn't mean the UK is against democracy," she said.

In its statement, the Indian High Commission said: "The High Commission of India would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group of Honourable Parliamentarians in a limited quorum. However, when aspersions are cast on India by anyone, irrespective of their claims of friendship and love for India or domestic political compulsions, there is a need to set the record straight."

Farmers in and around the national capital have been protesting against the centre's three contentious farm laws passed by the government. While the centre and the protesting farmers have held several discussions over the past months, the matter remains unresolved as the farmers demand nothing less than the withdrawal of the laws.

