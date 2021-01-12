"UK At Perilous Moment, Oxygen Shortages At Some Places": Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on Monday, said that UK was at a "perilous moment in the COVID-19 pandemic", adding that there were oxygen shortages at some places, reported news agency Reuters.

PM Johnson called the situation a race against time, as the National Health Service (NHS) is under huge pressure. "It's a race against time because we can all see the threat that our NHS faces, the pressure it's under, the demand in intensive care units, the pressure on ventilated beds, even the shortage of oxygen in some places," Boris said.

"This is a very perilous moment," Johnson added. "The worst thing now for us is to allow success in rolling out a vaccine programme to breed any kind of complacency about the state of the pandemic."

He also said that roughly over 40% of 80-year-olds and 23% of the elderly residents of care homes have been vaccinated already.

He mentioned that it is a "huge ask" of the vaccine target. "There's no doubt that it's a massively stretching target."

"We believe it is achievable," he said.

He urged people to follow the rules of lockdown, and if failed to do so, they may need to be tightened.

"Where we have to tighten them, we will," he said of the rules.

