UK: 7-Year-Old US Girl Sells Lemonade To Raise Funds For Her Brain Surgery

Liza Scott, a 7-year old girl from Alabama, US, started a lemonade stall at her mother's bakery in Birmingham, UK, last summer, so she could buy some toys and embroidered high-heel shoes. But the young girl had no idea that the money would later help her fund her brain surgery. Liza's emotional story has caused an uproar on the internet, with netizens calling it an indictment of the US healthcare system. She suffered a series of seizure at the end of January. "Last month, doctors found out that Liza's seizures were caused by cerebral malformations that needed repair," Elizabeth Scott, her mother, said.

Her mother said she was still in the hospital receiving treatment when she came out with an idea to help her with the stall. "I told her you don't have to do that. There's no expectation of her doing anything to help pay the bills. I'm a single mom; I take care of my kids on my own." But Liza went ahead with the idea as she wanted to help.

Liza's stall with yellow wooden crates offering lemonade and some other treats is located near the cash register of Savage's bakery in suburban Birmingham. But people are putting more efforts as word spreads of her medical condition and her attitude, reported India Today. "I've got a $20 bill, and a $50 bill and a $10 bill and a $5 bill and a $100 bill," Liza said. So far, Liza has made more than $12,000 in very few days, all through donations. Some of the friends, family and others who have been touched by Liza's story have donated more than $300,000. An online fundraiser has also been started by her mother because she has realised that she will have to manage extravagant expenses. Liza is receiving treatment at Boston Children's Hospital, where Dr Ed Smith, a neurosurgeon and Dr Darren Orbach, an interventional radiologist, will be part of the team and operate her on Monday. Liza said she enjoys helping with her stall, "It's better than just begging." As far as her medical condition is concerned, Liza said she is trying not to think too much about what she called "my brain thingy."

