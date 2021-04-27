Sisters In Patna Come Forward To Feed The COVID Infected Patients Who Are Under Home-Isolation

Two sisters and their mother are doing something extraordinary. 32-year-old Anupama Singh, along with her mother Kundan Devi, cooks food at her home in Rajendranagar for covid-positive patients. Neelima Singh, 26 years old, sister of Anupama, delivers the food to the COVID patient's homes. Every day, the UPSC aspirant Neelima rides more than 15 kilometres across the city to provide the food. Anupma is a former Action Aid employee with an MA in History and Women's Studies. On the other hand, her sister has a master's degree in economics, an MBA, and a master's degree in social work, reported The New Indian Express.

Ensuring Others Don't Face, What They Faced

Anupama shared her own experience: when a member of their own family tested positive for the virus, how difficult it was for virus-infected people living in self-isolation to get meals. As a result, they began distributing free food packets to the homes of patients infected with the coronavirus. For the next year, a big decision was taken by them. They have pledged all of their savings, which were previously set aside for weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, clothing purchases, and other household chores, to continue providing free meals to the covid-19 patients. Neelima Singh said that serving those in need is the same as serving humanity, and serving humanity is the same as worshipping God, who reigns over us invisibly. She also said that some of her friends came forward to help them deliver food packets on occasion, but they tend to stay healthy at home much of the time.

In return, they had rejected any contributions and asked others who wanted to help to do the same for the infected persons as well. The other women who are also motivated and inspired by them had started to feed the isolated patients. For instance, Preeti Kumari began to serving free meals near Phulwari Sharif. Meanwhile, there were 67 new casualties in Bihar, bringing the total number of people killed in COVID to 2,222. Patna's share of the new cases reached a maximum of 2,720.





