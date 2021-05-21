Germany: Two Tower Blocks Under Quarantine After B.1.617 Mutant Strain Found In Residents

Trending

Around 200 people have been put under quarantine in two tower blocks in Velbert and North Rhine-Westphalia in Western Germany. The residents were quarantined after a woman was infected with the B.1.617 mutant strain of Covid-19.

Others/World   |   21 May 2021 10:24 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-05-21T15:57:37+05:30
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Akshita Mehta
Image Credits: Wikimedia (Representational)

Around 200 people have been put under quarantine in two tower blocks in Velbert and North Rhine-Westphalia in Western Germany. The residents were quarantined after a woman was detected with the Indian dominant Covid variant.

Several of the 179 inhabitants have been tested for the coronavirus since then, according to public health officer Marcus Kowalczyk. He added that sequencing the samples to determine if they, too, had the Indian variant would take several days.

"It started suddenly on Sunday. The officials were everywhere and then we were locked in. It's terrible - I have four children, a very disabled child who needs therapy... It's a bit difficult here at the moment, " Ute Nicole Gaertner told Reuters.

The Covid-19 mutant B.1.617, which has been recently classified as a cause for concern, has been found in only a few samples in Germany, "but its proportion has been steadily increasing in recent weeks," according to an Robert Koch Institute (RKI) report.

The dominant Indian Variant, B.1.617 was first detected in India in December 2020. B1.617 has three sub-lineages: B1.617.1, B1.617.2, and B1.617.3. United Kingdom is one of the European countries witnessing a surge in the cases with Indian variant.

On April 24, Germany had imposed a temporary travel ban on visitors from India and classified India as a 'Virus Variant Area'.

As of May 21, Germany has reported 3,626,393 confirmed cases and 86,902 people have succumbed to Covid-19 infection.

