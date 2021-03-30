Images Show Two COVID Patients Crammed In One Bed In Nagpur's Hospital As State Fights Massive Surge In Cases

As Maharashtra struggles to contain the second wave of Coronavirus infections, at least two COVID-19 patients were seen crammed into single beds in a hospital in Nagpur. The frightening images amid a pandemic have gone viral on social media highlighting the shortage of beds and crumbling health infrastructure in the state.

In images from the Nagpur Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), many beds are seen accommodating two COVID-19 patients, reported NDTV.

Officials have said that people are flocking to government-run hospitals to avoid the high cost of treatment at private hospitals.

"As per protocol only moderate to severe COVID patients and most of the critically-ill being brought from outside the city are being admitted to the hospital," Avinash Gawande, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said.

"The workload in GMCH is very high. We are increasing beds, but the situation is normal now, there is a single patient on a bed," he added.

Nagpur reported more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases on Monday, March 30, and at least 55 fatalities.

BJP leader Chandrakant Bawankule alleged that those infected with Coronavirus were being admitted in the same ward as patients being treated for other illnesses. "There are no beds in Nagpur, and in this dance of death, the government is sleeping like Kumbhakaran," he said.

Maharashtra is currently the worst-hit state in India by the deadly coronavirus pandemic. As coronavirus cases spike in Mumbai, the city's civic body is also preparing for a possible shortage of hospital beds and has prepared a plan to add more beds for COVID patients.

