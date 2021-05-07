Karnataka: Desperate To Find ICU Bed, Two Families Land In Front Of CM's Residence

In a desperate attempt to find a bed for their kin who had COVID-19, two families on Thursday, May 6, landed at Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's house.

One family reached Vidhana Soudha while the other reached the CM's residence on Kumara Krupa Road. However, the help came too late and one patient succumbed on the way to the hospital.

After calling all the helplines, the families were left with no choice but to pressurize the government in their own way and seek its help in saving the lives of their loved ones.

One family, from Chikkalur near Kengeri, brought the patient in an ambulance to the CM's residence after checking in with so many hospitals on their way and finding no beds, reported The Tribune.

"In desperation, the patient's family directed the ambulance to the chief minister's official residence police personnel, baffled by the development, managed to arrange for a bed at MS Ramaiah hospital," said a senior police officer.

However, the patient succumbed before he could reach the hospital.

In the second instance, after failing to get a bed for his ailing mother, a man and his relatives took the patient to the Vidhana Soudha gates and started pleading with the police to allow them into the high-security zone so that the CM could get them a bed.

The son said she was suffering from low oxygen level and breathlessness. He said he took her mother to various hospitals and begged doctors to admit her, but could not find a single bed.

The family members who lived in Hesaraghatta said that they had admitted the woman to a private hospital in Hoskote. When her condition worsened, the doctors informed that she needed ventilator support, but they were unable to find one.

