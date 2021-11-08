In First, 2 Bangladeshis Honoured with Padmas

Former high commissioner to India Muazzem Ali and 1971 war hero Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir became the first Bangladeshi citizens to be honoured with one of India's highest civilian awards, the Padma Bhushan, on Monday, November 8.

Muazzem Ali was honored posthumously at a function where other awardees named in January too received their award. Colonel Zahir was selected for being awarded in the category of 'public affairs'. He had joined the Pakistani Army at the end of 1969 and was commissioned into its Artillery Corps posted in Sialkot. However, upon hearing the atrocities the Pakistan Army committed in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), he declared his allegiance to Bangladesh.

He then joined the Liberation War and started working towards the independence of Bangladesh. Colonel Zahir played a vital role in the training of the Mukti Bahini. Mukti Bahini was a resistance movement consisting of the Bangladeshi military, paramilitary and other volunteers working towards the independence of Bangladesh.

He is also a pioneer in documenting the contribution of Bangladeshis and Indians, both civilians and military personnel, in the 1971 War, as reported by The Print. In 2013, he was also conferred with the highest civilian award in Bangladesh for his contribution to the Bangladesh Liberation War.

India and Bangladesh are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's liberation war.

