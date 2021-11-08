All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In First, 2 Bangladeshis Honoured with Padmas

Image Credit: Twitter/ Padma Awards

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In First, 2 Bangladeshis Honoured with Padmas

Vanshika Gupta

Writer: Vanshika Gupta

Vanshika Gupta

Vanshika Gupta

Remote Intern

I am a media student from Indraprastha College For Women, University of Delhi. My areas of writing and research include gender, politics, art, literature and mental health. I am also interested in research and innovation in the field of media and I am currently working on two short documentary films.

See article by Vanshika Gupta

India,  8 Nov 2021 3:48 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Vanshika Gupta

Vanshika Gupta

Vanshika Gupta

Remote Intern

I am a media student from Indraprastha College For Women, University of Delhi. My areas of writing and research include gender, politics, art, literature and mental health. I am also interested in research and innovation in the field of media and I am currently working on two short documentary films.

See article by Vanshika Gupta

Former high commissioner to India Muazzem Ali and 1971 war hero Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir became first Bangladeshi citizens to be honoured with one of India’s highest civilian awards, the Padma Bhushan, on Monday.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Former high commissioner to India Muazzem Ali and 1971 war hero Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir became the first Bangladeshi citizens to be honoured with one of India's highest civilian awards, the Padma Bhushan, on Monday, November 8.

Muazzem Ali was honored posthumously at a function where other awardees named in January too received their award. Colonel Zahir was selected for being awarded in the category of 'public affairs'. He had joined the Pakistani Army at the end of 1969 and was commissioned into its Artillery Corps posted in Sialkot. However, upon hearing the atrocities the Pakistan Army committed in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), he declared his allegiance to Bangladesh.

He then joined the Liberation War and started working towards the independence of Bangladesh. Colonel Zahir played a vital role in the training of the Mukti Bahini. Mukti Bahini was a resistance movement consisting of the Bangladeshi military, paramilitary and other volunteers working towards the independence of Bangladesh.

He is also a pioneer in documenting the contribution of Bangladeshis and Indians, both civilians and military personnel, in the 1971 War, as reported by The Print. In 2013, he was also conferred with the highest civilian award in Bangladesh for his contribution to the Bangladesh Liberation War.

India and Bangladesh are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's liberation war.

Also Read: Maharashtra Becomes Sole Indian State To Bag Award At COP26 For Climate Action


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Vanshika Gupta
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Vanshika Gupta
Padma award 
Bangladesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X