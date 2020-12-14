Gujarat: Two Arrested For Chasing, Scaring Away Lions In Gir Forest

Two persons, including a minor, were arrested on Wednesday, December 9, for allegedly harassing two lions in the Gir forest of Gujarat by chasing them on a motorcycle.

Police arrested them after a video surfaced on social media platforms recently, where two lions were chased on a motorcycle by unidentified persons, who scared them away with loud noises of the vehicle and honking, reported Times Now.

The forest department officials said that an investigation was launched into the video, later. "The video was shot near Gadhiya village in Tulsishyam range of Gir East forest division of Gujarat by two locals. One of them was identified as Yunis Pathan, and another a minor," Chief Conservation of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, DT Vasavada said.

"While going on their motorcycle, the duo had come across two Asiatic lions. They chased the felines away by honking and creating loud sound through the vehicle. They shot a video of the chase on a mobile phone, which they uploaded on social media later," he added.

Pathan, who hails from Sarasiya village in the same locality, was arrested along with the minor under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and was produced before a local court on Friday, December 11, which remanded him in judicial custody, Vasavada said.

The decision about the further action against the minor is being taken, he added.

The official also said that it was a serious offence to harass or tease lions, with a provision for jail term ranging from three years to seven years and Rs 25,000 penalty.

He further added that many people were arrested in the past for the same reason, and it is not easy to get bail in such matters.

