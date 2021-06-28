Twitter's Interim Grievance Officer For India Quits Amid Row Over IT Rules

Twitter India's interim grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur has quit his post in less than four weeks of appointment.

Twitter India has reportedly refused to speak on the matter, however, Chatur's name had been removed as resident grievance officer for India from the microblogging platform's website.

According to The Indian Express, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had raised objections to Chatur's appointment stating that it was non-compliant with the provisions under the new IT Rules citing that he was not on the payroll of the company.

Twitter had informed the IT ministry, on June 6, that it had appointed a nodal contact person and a resident grievance officer on a contractual basis and they are working to recruit people in these positions on a permanent basis. Additionally, stating that it would inform the ministry after the appointment procedures were completed.

Twitter's website, however, currently shows Jeremy Kessel as the designated grievance officer.

Twitter In A Tussle With Indian Govt

The vacancy in the post has come at a time when Twitter has locked horns with the Indian government over compliance with the norms of appointing three executives.

Last week, it was on the receiving ends after it locked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from his account over a complaint that one of his recent tweets violated US copyright rules.

In another major development, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights(NCPCR) had summoned DCP, Delhi Police Cyber Cell to appear before the commission in person on or before June 29. The summoning had been made to explain why no action was taken against the microblogging site as per the NCPCR's letter to Delhi Police dated May 29, 2021.



The NCPCR had asked Delhi Police to book Twitter based on the claim that Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) was easily accessible on its platform, reported India Today.

