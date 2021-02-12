Twitter Complies With Govt Order, Blocks 97% Handles With "Inflammatory Content"

Twitter has complied with the government orders and taken down more than 97% of the handles that the Information and Technology Ministry had sought to be blocked for promoting "inflammatory content" in connection with the farmers' protest, reported The Times of India.

Out of the 1,435 accounts flagged by the centre in two separate requests, 1,398 have been taken down.

The social media giant decided to act against users following a meeting between IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney and Twitter executives Monique Meche and Jim Baker on February 10.

Twitter has blocked all the 1,178 accounts flagged by the government for their alleged links with 'Khalistani and Pakistani elements.'

Of the 257 handles that were sought to be blocked by the Centre earlier, at least 220 have been removed.

The government has called it a positive step and said that it culminates from the healthy conversations that it has had with the global executives of the company.

The micro-blogging platform had earlier refused to comply with the government's orders, following which, the IT secretary expressed displeasure over "differential treatment" by Twitter in its handling of the Capitol Hill riots and the Red Fort violence in Delhi.

"They must be obeyed immediately. If they are executed days later, it becomes meaningless," Sawhney had said.

