Twitter Addresses Spam Issue In Direct Messages, Introduces New Default Setting

Acknowledging the presence of a spam problem in direct messages (DMs), Twitter has implemented changes to the default DM setting. Going forward, messages from users who are not followed will be directed to the "Message request" section, while DMs from followed users will automatically appear in the primary inbox. Furthermore, messages from verified users, including Twitter Blue subscribers, will also be placed in the "Message request" section if not already followed. This marks a departure from the previous arrangement.

Twitter has stated that the updated setting is already live and aims to reduce spam in user inboxes. In a tweet, the company announced, "Starting as soon as July 14th, we're adding a new messages setting that should help reduce the number of spam messages in DMs."

The tweet further explained that with the new setting enabled, messages from followed users will go directly to the primary inbox, while messages from verified users who are not followed will be sent to the message request inbox. Users who previously had their permissions set to allow message requests from everyone will be migrated to this new setting but can switch back at any time, reported India Today.

Additionally, Twitter has made changes to its DMs FAQ page to reflect the updated setting. As mentioned in the tweet, users have the option to revert to their previous Twitter DM settings if preferred. To modify DM settings on the desktop version, users can open their inbox, locate the settings menu at the top right (gear icon), and choose from various options such as "allow messages from people you follow," "allow message requests from verified users only," or "allow message requests from everyone." There is also an option to enable read receipts. Users can follow the same method to adjust settings on the Twitter app for iOS or Android.

While the new default setting offers advantages to certain users by reducing spam, the automatic sorting of messages into the "message requests" section may not always be beneficial. DMs play a crucial role in expanding social connections and facilitating business opportunities, such as connecting with potential clients or enabling journalists to gather quotes and stories from regular users.

Twitter's effort to address spam in DMs aligns with its ongoing attempts to retain and attract new users. The platform recently introduced a policy that allows users to monetize their tweets by signing up for the ad revenue sharing program. These initiatives aim to enhance the user experience and promote engagement on the platform.

Meta's Thread' App Lauch

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has entered the social media landscape with the introduction of Threads, a direct competitor to Twitter. CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared that the app received an impressive five million sign-ups within its first four hours of operation. Threads offers users the ability to create longer posts compared to Twitter and bears a striking resemblance to its competitor in terms of visual design and interface.

Originally scheduled for release at midnight in the UK and 7 pm EDT in the US, Meta decided to launch the app 15 hours earlier. Threads became available for free in 100 countries through the Apple and Google app stores. However, due to regulatory concerns, the app is not accessible in the European Union, as reported by The Guardian. Shortly after the launch, prominent brands such as Billboard, HBO, NPR, and Netflix quickly established accounts on the platform. Signing up for the Threads app requires users to have an Instagram account for logging in.

Once registered, users have the option to follow the same accounts they already follow on Instagram, provided those accounts are also on Threads. Visually, Threads closely resembles Twitter, although there are some terminology changes. For example, retweets are referred to as "reposts," and tweets are called "threads."

Meta has a history of incorporating features from its competitors, as evidenced by the introduction of Instagram's Reels, which bears a striking resemblance to TikTok's short-form videos. Threads allows users to create posts of up to 500 characters, surpassing Twitter's 280-character limit for most users. Additionally, users can share videos up to five minutes in length, and posts can be shared as links on other platforms. The app offers various features for user control, including the ability to unfollow, block, restrict, or report other users. Users can also filter out replies containing specific words.

The launch of Threads comes during a challenging period for Twitter, which recently implemented tweet viewing limits in response to concerns over data harvesting by companies involved in building artificial intelligence models.

