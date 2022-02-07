Lata Mangeshkar: Tripura Govt Mulls Introducing Music Awards Named After 'Bollywood's Nightingale'

The Tripura government is dwelling on the idea of introducing music awards for local artists in the name of legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar. On February 6, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "The decision to introduce an award or recognition in the name of Lata Mangeshkar is under consideration."

He also added that he cant take these decisions on his own and that there is an information and cultural affairs department to take care of these issues. Furthermore, the Tripura CM also revealed that he consulted with his cabinet colleagues as there is the public sentiment associated with her name, which shall surely consider the matter.

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who ruled the ears of music lovers for multiple decades with her angelic voice, breathed her last on Sunday morning in a Maharashtra hospital at the age of 92. The musical icon was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she had tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Meanwhile, two-day national mourning will also be observed in memory of the late musical icon. Furthermore, the national flag will fly at half-mast for the next two days as a mark of respect, and she was also given a State funeral.

Tripura CM Gets Emotional

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, after he paid floral tribute to a portrait of the late Indian singer at his official residence, stated that Lata Mangeshkar was a music institution. He also added that the late singer was amongst the top figures in the music industry as well as the cultural field of India.

Deb expressed his most profound sadness on Mangeshkar's demise and also extended his deepest gratitude towards her for redefining Indian music, reported ANI.

The chief minister then went on to recall his childhood memories of him listening to Lata Mangeshkar's songs and advised all the artists of the state to follow in her footsteps.

