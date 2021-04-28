Tripura's DM Forcibly Stops Wedding For Alleged Violations Of COVID-19 Protocols, Later Apologises

Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister of Tripura, has requested a report from Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar about the district magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav's alleged misbehaviour with people at a wedding venue. According to a viral video, on Monday night, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer raided a wedding hall in Agartala and violently pulled and slapped people for breaching anti-Covid laws. Even the bride and groom were forced to leave the wedding venue.

In the video, West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav entered a wedding hall and ordered all to leave immediately. The cop, who was escorted by officers, issued arrest warrants for those who made flimsy reasons for breaking the law.

Tripura West District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav ordered closure of 2marriage halls for violating night curfew order in Agartala.



Tripura West District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav ordered closure of 2marriage halls for violating night curfew order in Agartala.

Shailesh Kumar Yadav's apologized for his behaviour.



On Tuesday, while apologising for his behaviour he said that he had no intention of offending or humiliating someone. Due to the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country, the step was taken for the benefit of the people. His intentions were not to hurt someone by his steps as a result of the operation. He was just doing his duty. The harsh step was taken by him as, in anticipation of the second Covid-19 surge, the government has instituted a seven-hour night curfew until April 30. He said," I did not mean to insult or humiliate anyone", reported Hindustan Times.

Manik Sarkar, the leader of the opposition, condemned the incident and expressed hope that the government will take action against Yadav. He also said that a person holding such a reputed post as a district magistrate should not behave in the manner that Yadav did. The officer is being criticised by many users on social media, including IAS officers and politicians. BJP legislator Sushant Chowdhury criticised him, saying he harassed and abused the priest of the marriage ceremony, bridegroom and others.

