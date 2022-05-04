Madhya Pradesh: Two Tribal Men Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Cow Slaughter In Seoni

Two tribal men were killed after 15-20 people beat them to death for killing cows in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, as stated by the police on May 3. Around 20 people have been booked due to this incident within the Kurai Police Station area between 02:30 to 3 am on May 2. Brijesh Batti, injured during this incident, complained to the police. He recounted that the mob was beating Sampat Batti and Dansa with sticks as he entered the premises, where he was also harmed.

"A case of murder has been registered at the Kuarai police station and police teams are searching for the accused. Some of the accused are named (in the complaint) and others are unidentified. We have taken 2-3 suspects into custody," commented Additional Superintendent of Police S.K. Maravi, as reported by The Hindu, also added that around 12 kilos of meat had been found in the victim's residence.



Opposition Reaction

The opposition party Congress reacted strongly to the BJP-led state, and MLA Kakodia sat on a dharna claiming that the mob belonged to that of the Bajrang Dal while calling for a ban on the organisation itself. Congress President of MP Kamal Nath has claimed that the families of the deceased and other locals have identified the attackers as Bajrang Dal. He has also asked for a high-level inquiry, and Kakodia has demanded one crore for the victims' families.

Tribal Marginalisation Since The Colonial Era

This incident cannot be taken in a vacuum without considering the systemic territorial and social marginalisation of indigenous people of India since the time of the British and post-independence. The history of struggle by tribals to be assimilated into the mainstream society shows the history of cultural anxiety and economic aspirations working side by side. For them, the Indian government has become the continuation of the Britishers who 'popperised' them because they lived in highly prosperous regions.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of crimes committed against the tribal population in the country. This highlights the stringency of measures to be taken in order to stop the violence and exclusion of tribal populations and their culture in India.

