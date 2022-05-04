All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Madhya Pradesh: Two Tribal Men Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Cow Slaughter In Seoni

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Madhya Pradesh: Two Tribal Men Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Cow Slaughter In Seoni

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Madhya Pradesh,  4 May 2022 7:32 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Both tribal men died on Tuesday morning after some people, allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal, beat them up over suspicion of cow slaughter in Simaria village under Kurai police station limits.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Two tribal men were killed after 15-20 people beat them to death for killing cows in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, as stated by the police on May 3. Around 20 people have been booked due to this incident within the Kurai Police Station area between 02:30 to 3 am on May 2. Brijesh Batti, injured during this incident, complained to the police. He recounted that the mob was beating Sampat Batti and Dansa with sticks as he entered the premises, where he was also harmed.

"A case of murder has been registered at the Kuarai police station and police teams are searching for the accused. Some of the accused are named (in the complaint) and others are unidentified. We have taken 2-3 suspects into custody," commented Additional Superintendent of Police S.K. Maravi, as reported by The Hindu, also added that around 12 kilos of meat had been found in the victim's residence.

Opposition Reaction

The opposition party Congress reacted strongly to the BJP-led state, and MLA Kakodia sat on a dharna claiming that the mob belonged to that of the Bajrang Dal while calling for a ban on the organisation itself. Congress President of MP Kamal Nath has claimed that the families of the deceased and other locals have identified the attackers as Bajrang Dal. He has also asked for a high-level inquiry, and Kakodia has demanded one crore for the victims' families.

Tribal Marginalisation Since The Colonial Era

This incident cannot be taken in a vacuum without considering the systemic territorial and social marginalisation of indigenous people of India since the time of the British and post-independence. The history of struggle by tribals to be assimilated into the mainstream society shows the history of cultural anxiety and economic aspirations working side by side. For them, the Indian government has become the continuation of the Britishers who 'popperised' them because they lived in highly prosperous regions.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of crimes committed against the tribal population in the country. This highlights the stringency of measures to be taken in order to stop the violence and exclusion of tribal populations and their culture in India.

Also Read: Atrocities Against Tribals Increased By 25% In Madhya Pradesh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Tribals 
Cow Slaughter 
Madhya Pradesh 
Violence 
Bajrang Dal 

Must Reads

Innovation At Its Best! 18-Yr-Old Bengaluru Teen Designs India's First AI, Sensor-Based Bicycle Counter
With A Vision Of Resilient Livelihoods For All, The/Nudge Institute Is Nurturing Entrepreneurs Enhancing Income Of India's Poor
Old Video Of Muslims Protesting Against Accusation Of Illegal Migrants In Assam Viral With False Claim
How B R Ambedkar Legalized 40-Hour Work Week In India?
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X