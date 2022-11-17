All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
West Bengal: Tribals In Khairasole Village Continue To Walk Distances To Get Water For Drinking

Image Credits: Pexels (representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

West Bengal: Tribals In Khairasole Village Continue To Walk Distances To Get Water For Drinking

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

West Bengal,  17 Nov 2022 8:08 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

With the basic resource that is water being put into question, villagers from a small tribal village in the Jhargram district of West Bengal narrate what it is like to be surviving an acute water crisis with no viable solution in the future.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Water is a basic need that many in the country continue to be deprived of. India's water wealth is such that it has only four per cent of the world's freshwater for the 16 per cent of the global population it represents, and this resource often does not reach people living within remote villages. A good proportion of them relies on groundwater availability, which also remains under the threat of drying out due to continuous extraction by villagers as well as large-scale industrialists.

With the basic resource being put into question, villagers from a small tribal village in the Jhargram district of West Bengal narrate what it is like to be surviving an acute water crisis with no viable solution in the near future.

Lack Of Water A Decade-Long Problem

A report by the New Indian Express spoke of the hardships faced by the tribals living in the Khairasole village on an everyday basis. With the lack of a single tubewell or pond, the village dwellers have to walk for more than three km to fetch water.

A villager, Babulal Mandi, said, "Be it for drinking or for other requirements, we are facing a problem in securing water. Even to quench our thirst, we have to think twice." Similar are the experiences narrated by the other villagers, who see no viable solution to their long-lying problem.

Sourabhi Murmur, a tribal resident, said that the water crisis has been evident in the village for decades and has directly influenced the lives and livelihood of the people. Yet another villager, Satya Mahato, was quoted saying, "It is tough to go about our daily lives if water is not available, that too for the whole village." Many villagers rely on the water brought by travelling long distances to sustain their cattle which brings in the primary income.

Unfulfilled Promises

However, travelling far for water is a measure that cannot sustain them for long since not every household has the financial capacity to travel and buy water every single day. A solution to their problems was often placed as promises during election campaigns, but soon after the elections wrapped up, nobody batted an eye towards the village.

One such promise was made by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee as well, who has assured that the water crisis faced by the tribes would be sorted out by 2024. Until then, the tribals continue their wait for water and a future that does not seem entirely bleak.

Also Read: Water Out Of Air! Here's How This Bengaluru-Based Startup Is Tackling Water Crisis, Generating Renewable Water

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Water crisis 
West Bengal Village 
Tribal Villages 
Water accessibility 

Must Reads

Railways To Construct 1,000 KM Boundary Wall In Next 6 Months To Prevent Cattle Run-Overs
Rajasthan School Education Department Sets World Record For Assessing Over 10M OCR Sheets Using AI
Leading Innovation! This Japanese Startup Designs Wind Turbine To Generate Energy In Typhoons
Recognition For Community Service! Indian-Origin Sikh Man Wins Australian Of The Year Award
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X