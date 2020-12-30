PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Driverless Train In Delhi Via Video Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's first-ever fully automated driverless train operations of the Delhi Metro, at the Magenta line via video conferencing on Monday, December 28.

The driverless train, according to the official statement, would herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility for the residents of Delhi and other cities in the National Capital Region.

"The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will require minimum human intervention and will eliminate the possibilities of human errors. Delhi Metro has been a pioneer in introducing technology-driven solutions for passenger comfort, and this is another step in the same direction," the statement said.

The statement also said that the train would have six coaches equipped with several advanced features. Initially, the drivers would be deputed for operating the trains, but they would be gradually withdrawn to move to Unattended Train Operation (UTO).

The driverless train, in mid-2021, is expected to start its services on the 37-km Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden and 57km Pink Line from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.