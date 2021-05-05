'Traffic' Ramaswamy, Man Who Filed Over 500 PILs, Passes Away In Chennai

Social activist K R Ramaswamy, known for his adamant traffic activism in Chennai, passed away on May 4.

He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment, a few days ago. The doctors said that he was put on ventilator support but suffered cardiac arrest in the afternoon, reported The News Minute.

K. R. Ramaswamy, referred as Traffic Ramaswamy, an Indian public social activist from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.#RIPTrafficRamaswamy pic.twitter.com/reRjOGkRfs — Abishek (@abishek1518) May 4, 2021

Fondly called 'Traffic Ramaswamy', the 87-year-old was a founding member of the Home Guards in Chennai and was often seen regulating traffic in congested areas in the city.



He had earned a reputation for— voluntarily taking up the task of regulating traffic in and around the city's Parry's corner to prevent violation of road rules, fighting against the encroachment of pavements, and wagging war against hoardings put by politicians and businessmen.



To take up the issues concerning commoners and ensure appropriate action, Ramaswamy filed as many as 500 Public Interest Litigations (PILs) over a period of two decades. Due is his tactic, he had also earned a number of enemies in various government departments.

However, nothing could dissuade the fearless activist. He was instrumental in the removal of iron and steel shops crowding the streets of George Town to Sattangau near Manali.

He voiced against the rampant poster culture in the state and would tear down big hoardings put up people in power.

Several Kollywood celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Kasthuri Shankar, and Krishna took to social media to offer condolences about the activist's demise.

We have lost TrafficRamasamy. Tireless crusader. They don't make 'em like him anymore.

I knew him . So I won't say RIP. I bet he won't rest at all, he would have already begun cleaning up vaikuntham. https://t.co/98HiyYb45S — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) May 4, 2021





அநீதிகளை துணிச்சலாக எதிர்த்தவர் டிராபிக் ராமசாமி. பொதுநல வழக்குகள் மூலம் மக்கள் பிரச்சனைகளை வெளிச்சத்திற்குக் கொண்டு வந்தார். தகவல் அறியும் உரிமைச் சட்டத்தைப் பற்றிய விழிப்புணர்வை ஏற்படுத்தினார். நீதிக்காக அயராது போராடிய டிராபிக் ராமசாமிக்கு என் அஞ்சலிகள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 4, 2021

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Siblings Spend 10 Days In Car-Turned-Ward For COVID Positive Mom, Beat All Odds To Save Her

