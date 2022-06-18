This Traffic Cop Goes Beyond His Call Of Duty To Ensure Safety Of All, Netizens Outpour Respect & Appreciation

Handling traffic on a busy road comes with a great many challenges and responsibilities. It may not always have to do with commuters abiding or not obeying the traffic rules.

Now, in a heartwarming video going viral, a traffic policeman was seen patiently sweeping scattered gravel on a road while the vehicles were waiting at a signal. The clip shared by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan has garnered over a million views on Twitter and has led to an outpouring of respect and appreciation for the sincere cop.

The footage shows the constable sweeping the commuters' path with a small broom to ensure motorists stay safe while the vehicles are waiting at a signal. As he diligently continues sweeping, another volunteer is seen standing beside him to make sure the vehicles pass around the cop on the road without injuring him.



Loose gravel on the road can be very dangerous for commuters, especially those on two-wheelers. It leads to the risk of punctured tyres and vehicles skidding off the way. So instead of waiting for someone else to take the initiative and do the job, the policeman was seen getting his hands dirty to ensure the safety of everyone.

Netizens Outpour Respect & Appreciation

Although the origin of the undated video remains uncertain, social media users have speculated that it could be from Tamil Nadu, based on some writing on a large vehicle waiting at the signal.

Netizens have showered their respect for the traffic police for going beyond their call of duty to ensure everyone was safe. Further, the users have asked if the constable's good deed would be recognised and rewarded.

