TN Health Minister Warns Against Steam Inhalation As COVID-19 Cure, Slams BJP MLA For Misinformation

Coimbatore BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan's idea to install mobile steam inhalation vehicles and stations in her constituency has received backlash from many including netizens who raised concerns about public safety.

The railway police had also installed over a dozen of portable inhalation steamers at the central railway station at Chennai, reported India Today.

There was enthusiastic participation from the public as steam inhalation has become a commonly prescribed home remedy among COVID-19 patients to fight the infection.

"Steam Inhalation Station and Mobile Steam Inhalation Vehicle inaugurated in Coimbatore today. Frontline workers of Coimbatore Corporation were the first beneficiaries today," She tweeted on Sunday. The video received much criticism from Twitter users.

Steam Inhalation Station and Mobile Steam Inhalation Vehicle inaugurated in Coimbatore today. Frontline workers of Coimbatore Corporation were the first beneficiaries today. @JPNadda @blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/h1DkSTmodR — Vanathi Srinivasan (@VanathiBJP) May 15, 2021

Followed by this, the Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian has warned the general public not to inhale the steam as a COVID-19 cure without the doctor's advice. He highlighted that inhaling steam or pressurised air will only harm the lungs.



Ma Subramanian said that the practice has begun to spread after several messages on social media claiming that steam inhalation helps fight the COVID-19.

He also requested organizations and NGOs to not install such nebulizers in public areas as it would turn out to be an equipment to transfer the virus from asymptomatic patients to others.

